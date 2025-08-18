Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger who went viral after a heated confrontation with airline staff, has spoken publicly for the first time, sharing her version of events....

Emmanson became the subject of widespread online debate on 10 August after videos showed her clashing with a flight attendant and later airport security officials. The airline said the incident began when she refused to switch off her mobile phone before takeoff, in violation of aviation safety rules.

Ibom Air subsequently banned her from its flights, while the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) placed her on a lifetime “no-fly” list, describing her behaviour as “one of the worst cases of passenger misconduct this year”. She was later remanded at Kirikiri Prison on assault charges before being released after the case was dismissed.

In an Instagram post, however, Emmanson denied deliberately refusing to switch off her phone, claiming the power button was faulty. She said a fellow passenger eventually helped her turn it off, but alleged that the flight attendant, Juliana, left her with the parting words: “You will see.”

Emmanson said she was later prevented from disembarking in Lagos without explanation, which led to a confrontation.

“I was pressed and went to use the toilet. By the time I came out, most passengers had already left. I tried to rush out too, but Juliana stopped me without a clear reason,” she said.

She admitted she reacted out of anger and humiliation after being dragged and manhandled by airline staff, which she claimed left her clothes torn and her body exposed.

“I started recording because I didn’t understand why she was holding me back. She pushed me, dragged my frontal, tore my clothes, broke my chain, and insulted me, even calling me a prostitute. Out of pain, I poked her back. I admit I wouldn’t have done that if I wasn’t provoked,” she said.

Emmanson described the circulation of the videos online, including footage that exposed her, as “deeply traumatic”, saying it has affected her personal life, career and mental health.

“I can hardly go out because I feel ashamed that my body is all over the internet. Some even made stickers out of it. I don’t know how I’ll return to my job. I keep thinking about my future husband, my children, and my reputation,” she added.

She insisted she is not a troublesome person and expressed shock that the incident had escalated to such levels.