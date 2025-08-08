Markets across Ibadan will shut until midday on Friday as a mark of respect for the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin....

Markets across Ibadan will shut until midday on Friday as a mark of respect for the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin.

The Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Yekeen Abass, announced that the partial closure will run from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, urging market leaders to ensure strict compliance in their respective areas.

He said the decision was taken to honour the 43rd Olubadan, who he described as a monarch that served Nigeria, Oyo State, and Ibadanland with diligence, maintained peace, and created an enabling environment for traders and artisans.

Abass popularly known as YK Abass prayed for the late monarch’s eternal rest and for God to grant his family the strength to bear the loss.