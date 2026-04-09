The President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Ajeniyi Ajewole, has said the ancient city of Ibadan possesses the capacity to evolve into a major economic hub in Nigeria if its vast potential is properly harnessed. Ajewole made the remark on Wednesday during a press conference announcing activities…...

The President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Ajeniyi Ajewole, has said the ancient city of Ibadan possesses the capacity to evolve into a major economic hub in Nigeria if its vast potential is properly harnessed.

Ajewole made the remark on Wednesday during a press conference announcing activities for the grand finale of the 2026 Ibadan Cultural Festival, held at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo, in Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He noted that beyond its cultural significance, the annual festival is designed to showcase Ibadan’s economic prospects, stimulate local enterprise and encourage youth employment.

“Ibadan possesses the capacity to emerge as a leading economic force in Nigeria as it is the South-West capital of Nigeria. Harnessing its potential would create employment opportunities for youths and significantly boost the state’s internally generated revenue,” he said.

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Ajewole explained that the festival also serves as a unifying platform for Ibadan indigenes and residents, while providing an opportunity for those in the diaspora to reconnect with the city and contribute to its development.

“The festival also provides an opportunity for Ibadan indigenes in the diaspora to return home, witness the city’s development, and contribute to its economic growth,” he added.

As part of this year’s celebration, the CCII has shortlisted four prominent Nigerians for special honours at the grand finale of the festival. Those to be honoured include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Ishaq Oloyede; the Senator representing Oyo North, Abdulfatai Buhari; and the Vice-Chancellor of Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Adesola Ajayi.

Ajewole said the recipients were selected in recognition of their contributions to humanity and their roles in advancing the progress of Ibadan.

“Our aim is to promote our past heroes. Ibadan is a city that was formed by warriors, and we showcase their legacies every year,” he said.

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He added that the festival continues to stimulate economic activities across sectors such as trade, tourism, arts and crafts production, all of which contribute to local development.

The festival committee also unveiled a series of events leading up to the grand finale scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Activities lined up for the celebration include a Jumat service, church thanksgiving, medical outreach and distribution of palliatives, Amala Day, an education and talent hunt programme, a youth conference, a stage play, a beauty pageant, a business dinner, an Ibadan conference and a march past.

“A key highlight of the festival is the Ibadan Loni Fuji talent show, which will bring together Fuji enthusiasts. The initiative is aimed at exposing our artists to the stage,” Ajewole said.

He added that the grand finale will feature a parade of affiliate clubs, awards for outstanding groups and musical performances by artists serving as brand ambassadors for this year’s festival.

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“In addition to individual honours, the Oluyode family will be specially celebrated as one of the founding warriors of Ibadan land,” he said.

Ajewole also disclosed that the 2026 edition of the festival has received a major boost through corporate participation, with First City Monument Bank serving as the headline sponsor.