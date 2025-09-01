The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated that he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party....

The Minister made this disclosure while speaking at his monthly media chat with journalists in Abuja.

The Minister in his reaction to the Local government elections in the State which he earlier described as peaceful, free and fair, said as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, he delieverd his Local Government area fully to the party.

He added that nothing more can show his commitment to his party than the delivery of his Local Government council during the just concluded Local Government Election in the State.

On the decision to zone the 2027 Presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party to Southern Nigeria, he added that he is a man of integrity and will not be contesting the 2027 Presidential Election.