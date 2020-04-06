The Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde has tested positive for Coronavirus. In a statement he made on his twitter handle, he confirmed receiving his second negative test result for COVID-19.

“I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful.

“This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

“I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time. I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow“.