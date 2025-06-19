Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has clarified that the object seen in his hand during a recent roadside encounter was a non-lethal stun gun, not a firearm as widely speculated.

The clarification comes after a viral video showed the cleric holding what appeared to be a gun while seated in an unregistered black Range Rover. The footage sparked widespread controversy and public criticism, prompting the Lagos State Police Command to invite him for questioning.

Pastor Adefarasin voluntarily honoured the police invitation and appeared at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja on Tuesday. He was granted administrative bail after providing a cautionary statement.

In an official response shared on social media and reiterated during a sermon, Adefarasin expressed dismay over the incident, describing the public reaction as hurtful and the narrative as misleading.

“That was certainly not a firearm, and at no point did I point such at anyone,” he said. “The object was a stun gun, which I keep for personal protection in line with the reality of today’s security situation.”

He also accused content creators of pushing a distorted version of events for the sake of clicks and revenue. “It is clickbait, chasing money, not truth,” he added.

Confirming the pastor’s account, Lagos State Police spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the item recovered from him was a stun gun—an anti-riot device prohibited under Nigerian law, but not a lethal weapon.

Hundeyin noted that the investigation is ongoing and findings will be made public once concluded.

