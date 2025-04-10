Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has dismissed reports where he was alleged to have dismissed Governor Zulum’s security concerns.

In a statement released on his X account on Wednesday, the minister clearly said at no time did he asked that Governor Zulum’s security concerns be dismissed or ignored.

In his words: “Yes security is indeed improving in many parts of the country, even if acts of violence have not been completely eradicated. Security agencies are working round the clock to ensure that the situation in some parts of Borno state and others are brought under control.

“The synergy we have seen in the operations of security agencies especially in the last 2 years and the massive investment in hardware and other equipment indicates the seriousness of with which the Federal Govt attaches to this issue.

I would like to make it clear that at no time did I dismiss Governor Zulum’s security concerns, or ask that he be ignored. Completely false. Kindly disregard the reports claiming that I did so.

I urge all media platforms to be accurate and responsible in their reporting. This… pic.twitter.com/mj8SPWX039 — Mohammed Idris, FNIPR (@HMMohammedIdris) April 9, 2025

“The Tinubu administration is committed to eradicating acts of banditry and terrorism across the country. The successes achieved by the security agencies in the last 18 months is an indication that indeed Nigeria is gradually returning to normalcy.

“Government calls on all, especially the subnational governments, to join hands to ensure rapid eradication of the remaining pockets of criminal elements wherever they may be.”

In his response to media inquiries on Governor Zulum’s remarks, the Honourable Minister acknowledged that while the Federal Government has made significant progress in restoring peace and security across many parts of the country, some areas continue to face security challenges.

He emphasised the ongoing efforts by the military and security forces, the sustained investments in security hardware and intelligence, and the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and banditry under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).

The Minister further called on all stakeholders, including state governments, to continue partnering with the Federal Government to bring lasting peace to affected communities.

Mohammed Idris called on all media platforms to be accurate and responsible in their reporting.