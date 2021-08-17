The Special Investigation Panel set up to review the allegations against the former Head, Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, has submitted its report to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

This is coming two weeks after it was mandated to probe the super cop and a Deputy Commissioner of Police over alleged connection with internet fraud suspect, Hushpuppi.

The four-man panel headed by the Deputy Inspector -General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike, submitted its findings to the IG on Monday.

Kyari is under investigation for his alleged involvement in a $1.1m Internet fraud allegedly perpetrated by an Instagram influencer, Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi and four others; AbdulRahman Juma (Abdul); Vincent Kelly Chibuzo (Kelly); Rukayat Motunrayo Fashola (Morayo); and Bolatito Agbabiaka (Bolamide).

The FBI had claimed that Kyari detained Chibuzor at the behest of Hushpuppi for one month to enable the latter and his co-conspirators to fleece their Qatari victim of over $1m.

Following the development, the IG on August 1 recommended the suspension of the DCP to the Police Service Commission, with effect from July 31, and also set up the SIP to investigate the allegations against him.

Kyari was replaced at the IRT by Tunji Disu, also a DCP.