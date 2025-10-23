Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has Inaugurated the Gusau Digital Learning Centre to promote education especially Digital learning....

The project is brain child of the Renewed Hope Initiative in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA.

The first Lady was represented by the Wife of Zamfara state Governor, Hurriyah Dauda Lawal.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu says the project will afford students, Teacher’s and Researchers the opportunity to access the world through the internet.

She however noted that education without Technology may not the desired goal in the 21st century.

Hurriyah Dauda Lawal further urge parents and guidance to do their best in encouraging digital education.

The Zamfara first Lady commend the wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for choosing Zamfara as one of the ten states selected to benefit from the project.

The Zamfara Governor’s wife also appeal to Zamfara state Governor to renovate and upgrade the State Library to world class standard.

Earlier in his Welcome address, the Zamfara state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in Zamfara Wadatau Madawaki says the establishment of the digital learning Centre will go along way in boosting the standard of education.

Madawaki adds that his ministry will do all within its power to make judicious use of the library and the facilities.

” It gives me great honour and privilege to stand before you today at this landmark event the commissioning of the E-Learning Library, a noble project delivered through the Renewed Hope Initiative of Her Excellency, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu , and implemented by the Federal Ministry of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy”.

“Let me begin by appreciating Her Excellency Hajiya Huriya Dauda Lawal the Wife of the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, for graciously representing the First Lady at this historic occasion. Your presence reflects the strong desire of the First Lady and indeed the Federal Government to promoting digital inclusion, innovation, and access to quality education, particularly in underserved regions like ours” Madawaki Said.

“This project aligns perfectly with the vision of His Excellency, Dr. Dauda Lawal the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, who declared an Emergency on Education shortly after assuming office. Since then, the state has witnessed major milestones in reviving the sector” He added.

He said the current administration of Governor Dauda Lawal has touched key aspects of the education sector hence its importance.

Areas Touched include, Massive school renovations and infrastructure upgrades across all senatorial districts, Settlement of backlogs debts to WAEC and NECO, leading to the release of results for thousands of Zamfara students held for many years, Reinstatement of over 100 qualified teachers unjustly affected by previous staff audits and the Ongoing capacity building and teacher training programmes to improve learning outcomes.

Now, with the commissioning of this E-Learning Library according to the Education Commissioner, Zamfara has taken another bold step towards bridging the digital gap in education.

Mr. Madawaki assures of judicious use of the facilities.

“We assure you that this facility will be put to maximum use for the benefit of our students, teachers, and researchers” He assured.

In attendance at the event includes The Executive Secretary of the Zamfara state Universal Basic Education Board, Permanent secretaries among other top government functionaries.