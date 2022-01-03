Houthi militias seize UAE-flagged ship off coast of Yemen as war escalates

Yemen’s seven-year war erupted into its latest crisis Monday, with Houthi rebels claiming to have seized an Emirati-flagged naval ship carrying medical supplies, according to the Saudi-led coalition.

The ship was on its way from the Yemeni Red Sea island of Socotra to the Saudi port of Jizan, just north of Yemen, when it was hit just before midnight on Sunday, according to Saudi state news agency.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen for more than six years.

This latest incident comes after weeks of increased combat, including increased Saudi bombings on rebel territory and increased Huthi missile and drone attacks on the neighboring country.

According to a US officer in the region, it appears to be the Houthis’ first ship hijacking since they kidnapped three in late 2019.

The Houthis’ military spokesman said the vessel was carrying military equipment and engaged in “hostile acts targeting the security and stability of the Yemeni people.”

The spokesman later added that the crew, “of different nationalities,” were still on board.

Part of the British Royal Navy, UKMTO–issued an advice at 2150 GMT, 0050 local time, advising mariners to take extreme caution in the region.

The United Nations and the US have made little progress in their efforts to resolve the conflict.

The United Nations estimated in late November that the war would have killed 377,000 people by the end of the year, both directly and indirectly via food and disease.