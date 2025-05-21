Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, alongside the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, have led a joint team on a physical site inspection of a confiscated housing estate comprising 753 housing units.

The estate, previously linked to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was recovered by the EFCC and officially handed over to the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development following a directive by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During the inspection, Arc. Dangiwa announced that the Ministry would immediately commence its technical assessments by conducting integrity tests on the buildings. Upon successful evaluation, the structures will be completed and made available for sale to Nigerians through the Renewed Hope Portal, which is already operational.

The Minister emphasized the Federal Government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, calling on public office holders to steer clear of corrupt practices. “The government of the day is serious about fighting corruption,” he stated, while commending the EFCC and its leadership for what he described as a landmark recovery—one of the most significant in the nation’s history within such a short span of time.

Arc. Dangiwa also urged Nigerians to maintain trust in the EFCC and support its efforts toward achieving more recoveries for the benefit of the public.

Speaking at the event, EFCC Chairman Olanipekun Olukoyede clarified that what Nigerians had previously seen on television was merely an aerial view of the estate. “The essence of this visit is to show that it is real,” he said, underscoring the transparency and accountability that guide the commission’s actions.

The site visit marks a pivotal step in integrating the recovered estate into the Federal Government’s National Social Housing Programme, aligning with President Tinubu’s vision of affordable housing and good governance.