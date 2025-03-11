The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the state of oil and gas pipelines across Nigeria, including the causes and impacts of frequent vandalism and operational failures.

To this end, the House has established an ad hoc committee, chaired by Tijani Ghali (NNPP, Kano), to conduct the investigation and assess the adequacy of existing security and maintenance measures in safeguarding the nation’s petroleum infrastructure.

Following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance proposed by Muhammed Bello Shehu, the House tasked the ad hoc committee with examining the effectiveness of past and present government interventions aimed at protecting pipelines.

The committee is to collaborate with stakeholders in the industry, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), national security agencies, oil companies, host communities, and civil society organisations.

Shehu, who moved the motion alongside 14 other lawmakers, emphasised that Nigeria’s oil and gas sector remains the backbone of the national economy, contributing approximately 9% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and generating over 90% of export revenues.

He stated that the effective transportation of petroleum resources relies on the integrity of the country’s pipeline infrastructure, noting that between 2018 and 2023, Nigeria recorded over 7,000 incidents of pipeline vandalism, resulting in the loss of crude oil worth $12.74 million.

He further disclosed that in October 2024, crude oil supply to Shell’s Forcados Terminal was reduced by 50% due to sabotage, leading to loading delays and the risk of force majeure declarations.

Shehu added, “In January 2025, a major pipeline spill from a facility owned by Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary caused environmental devastation in the Niger Delta, exacerbating pollution and economic hardship for host communities.”