The House of Representatives has postponed its national security summit scheduled to hold from Monday, May 24, 2021, in honour of the late COAS Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru.

The Clerk of the House, Chinedu Akubueze, announced this in a statement issued on Sunday, adding that the decision was made in honor of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other military personnel who died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

Akubueze also expressed the House’s condolences to the families of the deceased top military officers, praying that Almighty God will grant them eternal rest.

The statement reads in part “This is to inform the general public that the House of Representatives has postponed its national security summit scheduled to hold from Monday, May 24, 2021, in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers and men that died as a result of air mishap on Friday

“The security summit will now kick off on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The House shares in the grief and sorrow of the families of the late top military officers and prayed that the Almighty God will grant them eternal rest.

It should be noted that the postponement became necessary as the late Army Chief was one of the major stakeholders that would have taken part in the summit. The House regrets any inconvenience the postponement may cause invited guests.”