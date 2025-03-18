The House of Representatives has passed the four executive tax reform bills for third reading.

One of them is the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill.

The bill seeks to repeal the Federal Inland Revenue Service Establishment Act.

The proposed Nigeria Revenue Service would be charged with the powers to assess, collect, and account for revenues accruable to the government of the federation.

Other bills include that aiming to establish a joint revenue board, the tax appeal tribunal, and the office of tax Ombud for the harmonisation, coordination, and settlement of disputes arising from revenue administration in Nigeria.