The House of Representatives has launched a comprehensive investigation into the recent fatal Warri-Itakpe train accident as lawmakers seek compensation for passengers....

The House of Representatives has launched a comprehensive investigation into the recent fatal Warri-Itakpe train accident as lawmakers seek compensation for passengers.

Authorities at the Nigeria Railway Corporattion, NRC confirmed five deaths.

The resolution is sequel to a motion on notice by Delta state member and the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Francis Waive.

He described the Warri-Itakpe rail corridors as the strategic standard gauge railway connecting Delta. Edo and Kogi states.

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The lawmaker raised concerns about passenger safety, operational integrity, maintenance standard and emergency preparedness on the nation’s rail system.

In seeking compensation for the passengers, Mr. Waive said many of them suffered significant financial losses, emotional trauma, disruption of scheduled engagements and damage to personal belongings.

In adopting the motion, the House resolved to conduct a comprehensive probe into the cause of the accident and recommend ways of forestalling a recurrence