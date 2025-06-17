House of Representatives aspirant for the Ovia Federal Constituency, Rev Johnny Aikpitanyi, has called on residents of Edo State to actively engage their elected representatives as a way of ensuring good governance and democratic accountability. He emphasized that democracy thrives only when the people remain vigilant and involved in how they are governed.

Speaking on Monday through his campaign director while hosting a political advocacy group, Vote Right, Rev Aikpitanyi stressed that the hallmark of democracy is not merely the conduct of elections but the sustained participation of the electorate in demanding transparency, equity, and justice from those they have elected to serve.

He noted that many of the challenges facing communities today — including poor infrastructure, inadequate health services, and youth unemployment — can be tackled more effectively when public office holders are constantly reminded of their mandate. “Our democracy will grow stronger when the people raise their voices, not just during campaigns, but all through the period of governance,” he stated.

Rev Aikpitanyi praised Vote Right for its continuous effort in voter education and political sensitization across Edo State. He expressed his campaign’s readiness to partner with such civic-minded organizations to deepen democratic values and promote inclusive governance, particularly in Ovia and its surrounding communities.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to an open-door policy, promising that if elected, he would remain accessible and responsive to the needs of his constituents. He encouraged voters to use their voices and their votes wisely, reminding them that democracy is most effective when citizens are informed, engaged, and determined to hold leaders accountable.