Host, Team Lagos have won the 2025 BAT South West Games.

They emerged champions with an unassailable 14 gold, five silver and two bronze medals.

The Lagos team capped their performance at the Games with a thrilling 5-2 victory over Ekiti State in the men’s football event on the final day.

They are followed by Ogun State in second place with 10 gold, while Ondo State are in third place with three gold medals.

Under-18 athletes from the six states of the region competed in the Games which held from the 25th to the 28th of March in seven sports, football, basketball, archery, table tennis, athletics, boxing and volleyball.