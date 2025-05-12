The Osun State Security Network Agency, also known as the Amotekun Corps, has strongly condemned a violent and unprovoked attack on its operatives by armed hoodlums on Friday at its command post in Awo, Egbedore Local Government Area.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Yusuf Idowu Abass, the incident occurred following a formal complaint by the Oniwoye of Iwoye, who reported the unauthorized interment of a corpse on land considered sacred to the community’s ancestors.

In response, Amotekun deployed four operatives to investigate the matter and upon arrival, the operatives discovered that the burial had already taken place.

According to the statement, a notorious and long-wanted thug, Ismaila Aluko, suddenly emerged from hiding at the scene with a gang of armed collaborators and launched a brutal attack on the operatives, injuring them in the process.

“The operatives tactically withdrew to the Awo Command to seek reinforcement. However, in a shocking turn of events, the hoodlums regrouped and launched a second attack on the Amotekun office in Awo,” the statement read.

This brazen assault occurred in the presence of other law enforcement agencies, including officers from the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services, as well as family members of the assailants.

During the attack, the hoodlums attempted to disarm Amotekun personnel and inflicted serious injuries on them. The injured operatives were immediately taken to a medical facility for emergency treatment.

“This violent act represents a direct threat to the security and peace of our communities and will not be tolerated. The Osun Amotekun Corps is currently working with relevant security agencies to ensure the swift arrest and prosecution of all individuals involved in this heinous act,” the statement read.

The Corps reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives, property, and the maintenance of peace within communities.