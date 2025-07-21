The Jigawa State Hisbah Board says it has destroyed more than 400 cartons of alcoholic drinks, valued at over 5.8 million naira....

The exercise, held in Kazaure Local Government Area, was supervised by the Chairman of the council, Alhaji Mansur Dabuwa, alongside officials of the Hisbah corps.

Speaking to journalists in Dutse, the Hisbah Commander, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, said the alcohol was seized during raids on several drinking spots across the area.

He said the move is part of ongoing efforts to enforce the state’s ban on alcohol and promote what he described as moral and religious values.

The Hisbah Commander appealed to residents to support the board by reporting cases of what he called immoral behaviour, including the sale and consumption of alcohol.

He also reminded the public that Jigawa State law prohibits alcohol and mandates Hisbah to act in line with Islamic principles.

The Jigawa State House of Assembly had earlier passed a law establishing the Hisbah Board to support efforts to uphold public morality and Islamic values across the state.

Malam Dahiru says the board will continue its operations across all local government areas to ensure compliance with the law.