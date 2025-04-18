President of the United Church of Christ in Nigeria known as HEKAN Reverend Dr. Amos Kiri has declared the Girls Brigade HEKAN Fellowship Camp 2025 Open

The Girls Brigade camp 2025 is holding at HEKAN Church Television, Kaduna

At the opening ceremony of the Girls brigade camp, the HEKAN President Rev. Dr. Amos Kiri who doubles as the Special guest of honor thanked the officers and girls for attending this year’s camp despite the current economic challenges

He said serving the Lord Jesus Christ is worth doing in all circumstances

The Girls Brigade according to the HEKAN President is a place where girls are trained to be good Christians

He charged the Officer’s to consider them girls as their biological children

Dr. Kiri charged the girls to take spiritual and moral lessons at the camp with whole seriousness as it will be of benefit even after this life and heaven comes first in everything

He called on the members to be more prepared for the coming of Jesus Christ much more than ever before despite the happenings around

The president however noted that HEKAN church at the National Level is already working to ensure girls that are still mbers of the boys brigade are returned to girls brigade

Kiri adds that a committee has been set up to work towards ensuring a peaceful resolve of the matter

A minute silence was also observed in honor of those who died in service and prayed to God to grant their families the fortitude to bear the lost

The HEKAN President enjoin parents and guidians not to relent by sending their children and Wards to girls brigade as it is one avenue that draw girls closer to God

It also Teaches Moral for all

The HEKAN President was accompanied by the chief patron of the Boys Brigade, HEKAN Fellowship Eld. Ishaku Gadzama, Former HEKAN National Treasurer, Eld. Yusuf Malgwi and Mr. Sany Samba, a National Instructor of the boys brigade and former Coordinator, The Boys Brigade, HEKAN Fellowship.

The annual HEKAN Girls brigade Easter Camp for the year 2025 is expected to end On Sunday, 19th April, 2025.