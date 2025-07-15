There is a heavy security presence outside the Daura residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who will be laid to rest by 2 p.m. today, following funeral prayers at the prayer ground....

There is a heavy security presence outside the Daura residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who will be laid to rest by 2 p.m. today, following funeral prayers at the prayer ground.

A combined team of security operatives from various sister agencies have been deployed to maintain order and ensure a peaceful burial ceremony.

Speaking to TVC News, the former President’s longtime media aide, Garba Shehu, confirmed that Buhari’s body departed London at about 7:48 a.m. Nigerian time, and is expected to arrive in Katsina within six to seven hours.

He also revealed that preparations for the burial have begun, including the digging of the grave, as the late President will be interred within his Daura residence.