A 30-minute downpour has caused severe flooding in parts of Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, blocking roads and forcing motorists to seek alternative routes.

The rain, which fell early on Tuesday, left major roads submerged, including key routes such as Ahmadu Bello Way, Galadima Way and FUD Road.

Drainage systems were quickly overwhelmed, with water spilling onto carriageways and disrupting the morning commute.

Some residents blamed poor urban planning and a lack of regular drainage maintenance for the flooding.

Commercial drivers and tricycle operators struggled to navigate through the water, with several vehicles breaking down in the process.

A local tricycle rider, Auwalu Sani, said the flooding was “getting worse every year,” and urged the authorities to improve road infrastructure and flood response.

The disruption also affected traders and workers, many of whom arrived late to their destinations due to the blocked roads.

Jigawa is among several Nigerian states listed by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) as high-risk areas for flooding this year.

With the rainy season underway, residents and experts are calling for urgent action to strengthen urban infrastructure and mitigate the impact of climate-related disasters.