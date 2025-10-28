The inability of former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat, and six others to file their pending applications before a Kano High Court stalled hearing in the ongoing case of alleged bribery and misappropriation of public funds. The Kano State Government had instituted an 11-cou...

The inability of former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat, and six others to file their pending applications before a Kano High Court stalled hearing in the ongoing case of alleged bribery and misappropriation of public funds.

The Kano State Government had instituted an 11-count charge on bribery, conspiracy, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds running into billions of naira against Ganduje and his wife, Hafsat Umar.

Others charged alongside the former governor are Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

When the case came up for hearing, Counsel to the State Government, Mr. Adeola Adedipe (SAN), told the court that the prosecution was ready to open its case, noting that witnesses were already present in court.

Adedipe urged the court to dismiss the respondents’ applications and allow the matter to proceed without further delay.

However, Counsel to Ganduje, his wife, and son, Mrs. Lydia Oluwakemi-Oyewo, informed the court that they had filed a further and better affidavit dated July 17, 2025.

“My Lord, we are not ready. We served the parties, but service has not been effected. We seek an adjourned date,” she stated.

Similarly, Counsel to the 3rd and 7th defendants, Chief M. N. Duru (SAN), said they had filed a motion on further affidavit dated May 21, 2025, and also requested an adjournment.

Counsel to the 5th defendant, Mr. Sunusi Musa (SAN), informed the court that they were not ready to proceed, adding that an application for a stay of proceedings had been filed before the Court of Appeal.

In the same vein, Counsel to the 6th defendant, Mr. Abubakar Ahmad, said they had filed a notice of preliminary objection and were not ready for hearing.

Counsel to the 8th defendant, Mr. Abdulrazaq A. Ahmed, also told the court that they believed the case was for mention since the earlier hearing date had been shifted.

In her ruling, Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu directed all parties to file and serve their pending motions before the next sitting.

The case was subsequently adjourned until November 26, 2025, for hearing of all pending applications.