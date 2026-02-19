Nigerian football coach Bunmi Haruna has expressed appreciation over reports linking him with coaching positions across the country’s youth national teams, describing the development as a significant professional recognition.

Reacting to speculation connecting him with the national U17, U20 and U23 sides, Haruna said he felt honoured to be considered for what he described as a prestigious responsibility, noting that his decade-long experience working alongside renowned youth coaches—including Manu Garba, Nduka Ugbade and Emmanuel Amunike—had contributed to his development.

He added that recognition from the media, fans and football stakeholders indicated growing awareness of his coaching progress and philosophy centred on youth development and modern, technology-driven training methods.

Haruna previously served twice as assistant coach of Nigeria’s U17 national team, the Golden Eaglets, where he built a reputation for talent discovery and player development.

Among his recent achievements, he led FWC FC to victory in the 2025 Federal Capital Territory President FA Cup and guided Blue Ocean FC to the semi-finals of both the Iber Cup in Lisbon and the Dana Cup in 2024, while also contributing to Nigeria’s success in regional U17 competitions.

Football followers say a potential appointment for the CAF-B licensed coach could inject fresh ideas into Nigeria’s youth teams, as anticipation grows over possible changes within the national technical structure.