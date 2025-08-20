The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, has been awarded the prestigious Fellowship of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) — the highest honour in the country’s tourism and hospitality sector....

The title, Fellow of the Institute (FITPN), was conferred in recognition of her outstanding leadership and dedication to advancing tourism in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Fellowship was formally presented during a courtesy visit by the ITPN leadership, led by National President, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, FITPN, alongside Abuja FCT Chapter Chairperson, Mrs. Fatima Obadaki, FITPN, and other executives.

Discussions during the visit focused on strengthening collaboration with the Ministry in areas of capacity building, professional training, certification, and the adoption of global best practices in the industry.

Chief Odusanwo explained that the Fellowship is reserved for individuals who have made remarkable contributions to tourism development and professionalism.

He commended the Minister’s visionary leadership, which he said has inspired confidence in the sector and positioned her as a worthy recipient of the award.

In her response, Barrister Musawa expressed gratitude to the Institute, describing the honour as both recognition and a call to greater responsibility.

She pledged the Ministry’s commitment to partnering with ITPN in promoting innovation, professionalism, and youth empowerment across the sector.

According to her, aligning training and certification with international standards will not only strengthen the tourism workforce but also create jobs, drive sustainable growth, and boost national prosperity.

She further stressed that Nigeria’s rich cultural and tourism assets must be harnessed strategically to deliver value to communities, investors, and visitors alike.

The ITPN serves as Nigeria’s leading awarding and certification body for the tourism and hospitality industry. Through training, accreditation, and advocacy, it continues to raise standards and promote excellence across the sector.