Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa has congratulated the newly coronated Alaafin of Oyo , His Majesty Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, on his ascension to the throne as the 46th Alaafin.

In her congratulatory message, the Minister acknowledged the significance of the coronation and staff of office which represents the pinnacle of traditional leadership and cultural heritage in Yorubaland.

She prayed for wisdom as well as a long and fruitful reign.

“I send my warmest felicitations to His Majesty, the new Alaafin of Oyo on his ascension to the revered throne.

“This significant milestone marks a new chapter in the rich cultural heritage of the Oyo Empire, and I am honored to recognize the Alaafin’s esteemed position as a custodian of Yoruba traditions and values.

“We, at the at the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy pledge to support and collaborate with the Alaafin and the good people of Oyo state to promote Nigeria’s cultural diversity, preserve our historical legacy, and foster national unity.

“I wish the Alaafin good health, wisdom, and God’s guidance as he embarks on this noble journey, while looking forward to working together to advance our nation’s cultural and creative industries.

Congratulations once again, Your Majesty”, Musawa stated.