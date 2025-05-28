Pilgrims from Ogun State to Saudi Arabia have been urged to prepare themselves and get set for the major spiritual exercise which will commence on 8th Dhu al-Hijjah, 1446 AH, which is Wednesday, 4th June, 2025.

Chairman of the Ogun State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board ad-hoc committee for the hajj, Alhaji Iziaq Oloungbebe made this appeal while delivering lecture on Hajj rites for pilgrims from Ogun and Lagos States on the first day of the new month of Dhu al-Hijjah, 1446 AH (Wednesday, 28th May 2025) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Oloungbebe said after the early morning prayer on the 8th day of the new Islamic Month, pilgrims must take their spiritual bath, in order to make themselves clean, return to the state of Ihram by putting on their two pieces of white cloths and make their intentions known that they are performing Hajj, just like they did during the Ummurah.

He said from their present location, they would be moved to Mina where they would perform four other daily prayers and even the early morning prayer for the following day, before proceeding to Arafat.

Alhaji Iziaq Oloungbebe also admonished the pilgrims to be conscious of their holiness, while at the state of Ihram and informed them of those things that they are not expected to do.

He said “once you are in a state of Ihram, it is forbidden for pilgrims to shave or cut his or her hair; to cut nails and wear perfume. Male pilgrims are not expected to put on caps or wear underwear. You are also prevented from hunting or killing of animals or engage in any intimate talks or intercourse during this period”.

The Chairman also prayed for the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun and other leaders in the country for development and progress. He urged pilgrims to pray for stability and peace in Nigeria.

On their part, the Amir Hajj of Ogun State Samsudeen Apelogun and the Consultant to the Governor on Islamic Affairs, Iskeel Lawal (Sugar) admonished pilgrims to manage their health and reserve their energy for the task ahead.

The lecture series on the Hajj rites which started on Wednesday 28th May; would continue on 30th May, 1st and 3rd of June 2025.