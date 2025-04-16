Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has commenced the inoculation and medical screening for intending pilgrims from the state.

The exercise designed to ensure that all intending pilgrims are physically fit and healthy to embark on the holy pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina was held at the Arcade ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Ajibola Taiwo while addressing the intending pilgrims appreciates the support and commitment of Governor Dapo Abiodun in ensuring proper welfare and wellbeing of the people, especially the health of the intending pilgrims.

He confirms that the state is committed to ensuring the wellness and safety of the pilgrims.

On his part, a Medical Practitioner and the leader of the screening team, Mojeed Oloko, appealed to the intending pilgrims to take their health seriously and adhere strictly to guidelines provided by the medical team, in order to participate effectively during the Hajj exercise.

He highlighted the importance of the screening and counselling, adding that it was an essential part of the Hajj process which cannot be overlooked.

“There are some diseases that are vaccine preventable, so we are here to ensure that all intending pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia this year are duly vaccinated, based on the guidelines by the Saudi authorities. Aside from this, we are trying to know the health status of each pilgrim we are taking to Saudi Arabia,” he stated.

Pilgrims in the state have been grouped to three with each group having access for the screening on the allotted date.