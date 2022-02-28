Gunmen shoot first class Oba , Atah of Ayede Ekiti, Ekiti State

A First class monarch in Ekiti State, the Atah of Ayede Ekiti, Oba Adeleye Orisagbemi was allegedly shot at the weekend by some unknown gunmen.

The incident according to witness happened on Sunday between Isan and Ayede Ekiti around 9pm when the monarch was returning from a meeting.

Witnesses said the bandits attempted to kidnap the monarch but met some resistance hence he was shot several times.

As at the time of this report, the monarch is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Efforts to speak with him, has been unsuccessful but when contacted, the Spokesperson for Ekiti State Police Command, ASP Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident.

However Abutu said the monarch was coming from Ijero Ekiti when the incident occurred as against speculations in some quarters that he was returning from Isan Ekiti.

Abutu said efforts were on top gear to track down the perpetrators while he confirmed that the monarch was responding to treatment.