Suspected armed robbers on Monday morning ambushed and robbed a bank customer in the Osuntokun area of Ibadan North Local Government, Oyo State, leaving a police officer critically injured during a shootout. According to eyewitnesses, the victim had just withdrawn a large sum of money from a commerc...

Suspected armed robbers on Monday morning ambushed and robbed a bank customer in the Osuntokun area of Ibadan North Local Government, Oyo State, leaving a police officer critically injured during a shootout.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim had just withdrawn a large sum of money from a commercial bank when he was tailed by the assailants.

The attack occurred around 8:00 a.m. along the Osuntokun–Secretariat Road, Agodi, as the gunmen intercepted the victim’s grey Nissan Primera (EPE 901 PS) and forcibly took the cash at gunpoint.

One witness, who spoke anonymously, said the robbers blocked the victim’s path before firing multiple gunshots to disperse bystanders.

“They must have followed him from the bank. They blocked his car and started shooting into the air. A police officer on patrol tried to stop them but was shot and seriously wounded,” the witness recounted.

The daylight robbery caused panic among residents and commuters, prompting calls for stronger police presence and surveillance around banks and major roads in the state capital.

Confirming the incident, CSP Adewale Osifeso, the Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, said the robbers tracked the victim’s vehicle and made away with an undisclosed amount of money. He added that a police officer was injured during a confrontation between the patrol team and the suspects.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that a police officer sustained severe injuries while his team attempted to repel the attackers and prevent further chaos,” Osifeso said in a statement.

He confirmed that there were no fatalities, and the injured officer is currently receiving treatment at a secure medical facility.

Osifeso assured residents that a manhunt for the suspects has been launched and urged anyone with relevant information to assist the police.

“We want to assure the public that an extensive investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as developments unfold,” he added.