Pastor Samson Ndah Ali, a 30-year-old clergyman with the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Mararaba Abro, Sanga LGA, Kaduna State, has been abducted from his home in the early hours of 8 April 2025.

According to intelligence reports, armed kidnappers raided his residence around 12:45 a.m. and took him to an unknown location.

In response, a joint operation involving the Nigerian Army, police, and the Department of State Services (DSS) has been launched to locate and rescue the pastor safely.