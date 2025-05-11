A Retired Secondary School Teacher was shot dead and three others abducted by suspected armed bandits at the staff quarters of Government Secondary School, Tsafe in Zamfara

The deceased was said to have retired from Service as a Teacher a few months ago while his wife was among those abducted alongside two other women Residents in the quarters.

Spokesperson for the Zamfara state Police Command, DSP Yazid Abubakar confirmed the Incident to TVC NEWS

He said the Gunmen invaded the staff quarters at about 10pm Saturday night and whisked away the three women to an unknown destination

The police further said troops have been deployed to the area and are on the trail of the perpetrators.

Communities in Tsafe Local Government area of Zamfara state have been experiencing bandits attack.