A police officer attached to the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) in Benue State has been shot dead, while a personnel of the Nigeria Forest and Hunters Services sustained serious injuries, following a midnight ambush by gunmen along the Otukpo–Ohimini Road.

According to local sources, the attackers stormed a security checkpoint around midnight on Thursday and opened fire on the officers on duty, triggering a heavy exchange of gunfire.

During the shootout, Inspector Akpan Ogbole of the Nigeria Police Force and Abechi Oche of the Forest and Hunters Services were hit by bullets.

The assailants reportedly escaped with an AK-47 rifle belonging to the police and a pump-action gun assigned to the hunters’ service.

The injured officers were taken to Otukpo General Hospital, where Inspector Ogbole was confirmed dead. Oche, who was earlier presumed dead, was later stabilised and is said to be responding to treatment.

A family member of the injured officer confirmed to reporters that he is recuperating well.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State Command, SP Udeme Edet, confirmed the incident and said that an investigation has been launched to track down the perpetrators.