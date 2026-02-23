No fewer than nine people have been confirmed dead following a late evening attack on a relaxation spot at Doruwa Babuje community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State....

No fewer than nine people have been confirmed dead following a late evening attack on a relaxation spot at Doruwa Babuje community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack occurred at about 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, leaving the community in shock.

At least two other persons sustained critical injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

Eyewitnesses say the gunmen stormed the relaxation spot and opened fire indiscriminately before fleeing the scene.

Confirming the incident, National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Movement, Rwang Tengwong, described the attack as tragic and devastating.

Spokesperson for Operation Enduring peace Captain Chinonso Oteh, said troops responded swiftly after receiving a distress call, adding that investigations are ongoing while security has been reinforced to restore calm and track down the perpetrators.