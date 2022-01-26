Gunmen kidnap primary school teacher, four others in Yobe

An Assistant Headmaster of Buni Yadi Central Primary School, was abducted today, Wednesday, according to the Yobe Police Command.

The assistant headmaster identified as Kachalla and four other individuals in Madiya Village, Gujba Local Government Area, were abducted by unknown gunmen.

The other abductees are Abubakar Barma, Haruna Barma, Modu Bukar, and Hajiya Gana, according to the Command’s spokesperson, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Damaturu.

According to Abdulkarim, the incident occurred about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday and was reported to the divisional police station in the region at 10:37 a.m.

Boyema is said to have escaped after colliding with a roadblock set up by gunmen in Madiya.