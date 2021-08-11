Gunmen have abducted a nursing mother and her eight-month-old baby in Zamfara

The Husband of the kidnap victim known as Babangida Damba also sustained gunshot wounds

The incident happened when gunmen invaded Damba government Housing estate in Gusau the Zamfara state capital

TVC NEWS Gathered that the bandits four in number with sophisticated with weapons stormed the area early hours of Wednesday and started shooting sporadically in the air to scare residents

Advertisement

They breakthrough in to the residence of one Babangida Damba and shot him on the hand while his wife and their eight months baby were whisked away

Sources told TVC NEWS that the operation lasted for half an hour without any security intervention

Police in Zamfara has confirmed the incident and assures that troops of the command are on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure safe return of the victims