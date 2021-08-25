Gunmen have abducted the secretary of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) Barr Mohammed Abubakar Opu.

Nasarawa State Police Command spokesman ASP Ramhan Nansel while confirming te incident said the NASIEC secretary was abducted in his house located at Baking rijiya village, along Lafia-Shendaam road, Nasarawa State.

According to him: “On 25/8/2021 at about 0145hrs, a complaint was lodged at C Division, Lafia that, on 24/8/2021 at about 2345hrs, unknown gunmen numbering about five, abducted one Barr. Mohammed Abubakar Opu (The Secretary of Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission) in his residence.

“On receipt of the complaints, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi immediately led a detachment of Police personnel comprising of personnel of the anti -kidnapping unit, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and other tactical units of the Command to the scene.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department was also directed to move to the scene and conduct a comprehensive investigation to unveil the faces of those responsible for the commission of the despicable act, rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.

“The Commissioner of Police is hereby calling on anyone with useful information that will aid the investigation to call the following phone numbers: 08063899824, 08140237449, 08035429706, 08032875187 and 08037461715.”