Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a business man, Tope Faaji, his wife and one of his daughters in Owo local government area of Ondo State.

The three victims were abducted at the entrance of their house along Ipele road, Owo, while returning from their office after the day’s work.

A family source who confirmed the abduction of the business man, his wife and daughter, said they were about entering the house when the gunmen attacked them and whisked them away.

The source said the kidnappers had contacted the family of the victims, demanding for N30m as ransom to secure the release of the three victims.

The spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, could not confirm the incident.