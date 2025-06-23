Armed criminals on Sunday evening abducted several passengers travelling in a Benue Links commercial bus along the Otukpo–Otukpa Road in Okpokwu Local Government Area.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near Eke community, where the gunmen ambushed the fully-loaded bus, robbed all passengers of their belongings, and forced them into the surrounding bush.

Eyewitnesses said the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Comrade Austin Agada, arrived at the scene shortly after the attack and immediately alerted security agencies.

A joint team of security personnel has since launched a search-and-rescue operation to locate the abductees and apprehend the assailants.