The Nigerian Guild of Editors has expressed concern over the controversy surrounding the Senate’s position on the transmission of election results ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that the development could erode public trust in the electoral process.

In a statement, the Guild said the uncertainty created by the Senate’s adoption of provisions in the proposed Electoral Act—allowing the transmission of election results without making it mandatory and immediate—runs contrary to the expectations of many Nigerians and lawmakers.

It noted that the situation had already generated public outrage, which could discourage voter participation in future elections and deepen mistrust between citizens and the legislature.

The Guild stressed that, at a time when Nigerians are demanding mandatory and real-time transmission of election results from polling units to central collation centres, and as several countries adopt electronic transmission to improve transparency, the Senate’s stance represents a missed opportunity to strengthen accountability in Nigeria’s electoral system.

According to the statement, mandatory electronic transmission of results has become a global standard for enhancing electoral credibility and efficiency, and Nigeria should not fall short of contemporary democratic practices.

The Guild urged the National Assembly, as it reconvenes to harmonise the Senate and House of Representatives positions, to approve provisions that make the transmission of election results from polling units to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s central server and collation centres mandatory and immediate.

It added that real-time digital transmission would enhance transparency, efficiency and accuracy in election management, reduce disputes and controversies, and significantly curb electoral fraud, thereby strengthening public confidence in the democratic process.

The editors maintained that anything less than mandatory and immediate transmission of results would be inconsistent with progressive electoral reforms and could undermine efforts to guarantee free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.