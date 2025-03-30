Some groups in Rivers State are supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara in response to comments made by George Nwaeke, the former Head of Service.

Political hostilities have resumed in Rivers state after a few days of uneasy calm under a state of emergency.

The shocking revelations by the former Head of service took the state by surprise, including his wife.

A phone call between Mrs. Nwaeke and Governor Fubara added another layer of controversy to this latest development.

As the state settles in for another episode of this long drawn political battle, members of the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr. Nwaeke’s Omuma community have dismissed his claims.

For them, members of the opposition have resorted to blackmail in order to gain an upper hand in the ongoing crisis.

As the deadlock persists, loyalists of Governor Fubara are rallying support for him while urging residents to remain peaceful and law abiding.