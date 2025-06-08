Persons living with physical disabilities face a daily reality that is shaped by limited access to education, employment, transportation, and public infrastructure.

But despite these challenges, many of them are pushing forward with resilience and ambition.

In Lagos, where daily life can be a challenge for many, one group often faces even greater barriers—persons living with physical disabilities. From navigating transportation to finding employment.

But one man is working to change that.

Godwin Ebo, founder of the Godwin Ebo Foundation, has taken it upon himself to create opportunities for people with physical challenges—offering skills training, educational support, and a message of dignity and hope.

Twelve physically challenged individuals came together—not as victims, but as students, creators, and dreamers.

One of them is Evidence Obotukoro, a weightlifter and aspiring entrepreneur.

In a city that rarely pauses to look back, these men and women are not just learning how to sew or make bags. They’re learning how to hope again.

Beyond equipment, many participants face social stigma, difficulty finding work, and lack basic financial support to launch their own ventures.