A non-governmental organization, Hope Inspired Foundation, has called on the government to actively involve women and youths with disabilities in local governance structures, highlighting the need for inclusive policies at the grassroots level.

This advocacy was brought to the fore during the official launch of the Local Government Disability Framework in Lagos.

Emphasizing the urgency of the initiative, the group urged the government to adopt a comprehensive legal and policy framework that protects and promotes the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities, especially at the local government level.