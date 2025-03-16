Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has been recognised for his achievements in security, education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and agriculture over the past two years.

The Abdullahi Mahmood Foundation (AMF) presented him with an Award of Excellence for Outstanding Performance at a ceremony in Jigawa.

Speaking at the event, Governor Namadi said his administration remains committed to working with organisations that share his vision for development.

He welcomed partnerships that support his 12-point agenda, which focuses on improving the lives of Jigawa’s citizens.

The AMF chairman, Abdullahi Mahmood, praised the governor’s efforts in tackling key challenges and ensuring Jigawa’s development is recognised at both national and global levels.

The foundation also presented a report highlighting its humanitarian work, including, Medical assistance and surgeries for vulnerable groups, School feeding programmes and donations of learning materials, Drug abuse awareness campaigns across 35 schools and Borehole repairs, mosque renovations, and Ramadan feeding initiatives.