The Nigeria Centre for Public Integrity (NCPI) has called on security agencies—including the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police—to investigate leaked audio, video, and WhatsApp messages allegedly implicating Senator Natasha Akpoti.

The evidence was presented by Sandra Duru (also known as Prof. Mbeke), a former associate of the senator, sparking public controversy over Akpoti’s conduct.

In a statement by Joshua Chinedu, the NCPI stressed that Akpoti’s earlier allegations against a senior government official cannot be ignored, but neither can Duru’s counterclaims, which appear supported by substantial evidence.

The group noted Akpoti’s unresolved sexual harassment case, where she has not yet provided concrete proof, heightening the need for an impartial probe into Duru’s accusations.

They urged a joint DSS and police investigation—potentially involving Interpol—to ensure transparency.

Both Akpoti and Duru should be questioned, the NCPI said, to establish the truth and restore public confidence.

The case has drawn significant attention, with implications for Nigeria’s political integrity.

The NCPI emphasised the need for accountability, urging security agencies to act swiftly and fairly.