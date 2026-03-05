A loaded trailer caught fire early Thursday at the Berger New Garage axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing massive gridlock on the inward-Lagos lane. As seen by TVC News correspondent, the trailer container, with its contents yet to be identified as of press time, caught fire around 05:50 am ...

As seen by TVC News correspondent, the trailer container, with its contents yet to be identified as of press time, caught fire around 05:50 am on Thursday, as emergency responders from the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Lagos State fire rescue team rushed to contain the fire.

According to a statement by LASTMA, the traffic backlog has extended beyond the Opic turning point.

LASTMA said, “A loaded containerised trailer caught fire at Berger New Garage, inward Secretariat. Our officers are on the ground managing the traffic situation, and the Lagos State fire rescue team is also on the ground. The backlog extends beyond Opic turning.”

LASTMA urges motorists to drive with caution on the approach.

