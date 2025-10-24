Governors from across 30 states of the federation have gathered in Abuja for the 6th physical meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in 2025, aimed at discussing key national issues with top officials of federal government agencies and institutions. As of early Friday, the Governors ...

Governors from across 30 states of the federation have gathered in Abuja for the 6th physical meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in 2025, aimed at discussing key national issues with top officials of federal government agencies and institutions.

As of early Friday, the Governors of Gombe, Nasarawa, and Kebbi States, along with several deputy governors, had arrived at the venue ahead of the NGF meeting’s commencement.

The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria was also in attendance.

READ ALSO: NGF mourns 38 victims of tanker explosion in Niger State

Although the official agenda for the NGF meeting has not been released, insider sources indicated that discussions are expected to focus on the state of the economy and other pressing national concerns.

The meeting, which is being held behind closed doors, is part of the Forum’s regular engagements to promote intergovernmental collaboration and coordinated policy responses to Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.