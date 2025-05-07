The Nigeria Governors Spouses’ Forum (NGSF) has vowed to support the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking, emphasizing that a successful drug war will significantly advance President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

During a training workshop organized by the NDLEA in collaboration with the NGSF in Abuja on Tuesday, 6th May 2025, the Forum stressed the importance of addressing the drug menace as a critical factor for holistic national development. Speaking on behalf of the Forum’s Chairperson, Prof. (Mrs.) Olufolake Abdulrasaq, the First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Dapo Abiodun, reiterated the commitment of governors’ spouses to cascade the national anti-drug initiative to communities across the country.

Concerns Over Rising Drug Use

Expressing concern over Nigeria’s growing drug abuse crisis, the Forum noted that substance misuse has permeated communities nationwide, posing severe threats to individual wellbeing and public safety. They emphasized that state governments must play a vital role by implementing localized strategies, fostering cross-sector collaboration, and aligning with internal frameworks to address the drug problem effectively.

The Forum praised NDLEA’s exceptional efforts under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, particularly in arresting and prosecuting drug offenders, as well as in prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation initiatives.

Call for Strategic Action

In its resolutions, the Forum urged the establishment of State Drug Control Committees (SDCCs) across all 36 states, beyond the nine already functional, to enhance the coordination of drug control efforts. They also advocated for the formation of Local Government Drug Abuse Committees to address drug challenges at grassroots levels.

The Forum called on the Federal Government and state governors to declare a state of emergency on drug abuse and illicit trafficking, emphasizing the need to recognize the drug problem as a national crisis requiring urgent attention.

Community-Based Initiatives

The governors’ spouses committed to continuing the Drug Abuse Prevention Treatment and Care (DPTC) programs as state-level projects, led by the First Ladies, to enhance community health and well-being. They also stressed the importance of public-private partnerships, collaboration with civil society, and support for NDLEA state commands to achieve more integrated and sustainable responses to drug-related challenges.

Focus on Sustainable Solutions

The Forum highlighted the need to promote sustainable development initiatives that incorporate health-focused prevention, treatment, and social support. They also advocated for stigma reduction and the creation of inclusive policies that address the root causes of drug abuse to build long-term community resilience.