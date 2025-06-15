Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, and Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, along with other top APC officials from the North East, have unanimously endorsed the Tinubu-Shettima ticket for the 2027 presidential election.

The endorsement was made during the North East APC Consultative Meeting held in Gombe, the Gombe State capital.

According to the governors, President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have, within a short period, made significant strides in transforming Nigeria through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

They are urging Nigerians to rally behind the Tinubu-Shettima administration in the lead-up to 2027.

Among those in attendance were the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, and other key party stakeholders.