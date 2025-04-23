Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has paid a condolence visit to Billiri Local Government Area to commiserate with the people and families of victims who lost their lives in a tragic accident during an Easter procession.

The fatal incident claimed the lives of five persons and left several others injured.

Speaking at the palace of the Mai Tangle, Dr. Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State.

He described the incident as deeply saddening and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and speedy recovery for the injured.

In a gesture of compassion and support, the Governor announced a donation of two million naira each to the five bereaved families, bringing the total donation to ten million naira.

He also pledged to cover the medical bills of those currently receiving treatment in hospitals across the state.

“No right-thinking individual would ever wish such a tragedy upon others,” the Governor said.

“This is one of those moments that reminds us of the fragility of life and the ultimate will of the Almighty God, which no man can question.”

Governor Inuwa Yahaya lamented that this incident marked the third of such tragedies in recent times following accidents during both Christian and Muslim celebrations, and called on security agencies and community leaders to draw lessons and implement better strategies to prevent future occurrences.

He cautioned against any acts of lawlessness in the wake of such tragedies, emphasizing the need to uphold peace and lawful conduct.

“While we grieve, we must remain law-abiding. Resorting to self-help or taking the law into one’s hands will only worsen the situation, and security agencies will not stand by and allow such actions to go unchecked,” the Governor cautioned.

In response to an appeal by the Chairman of the Gombe State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Father Alphonsus Shinga, for the release of those arrested in the aftermath of the incident, the Governor instructed the Commissioner of Police to fast-track the review process and ensure their prompt release.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to preserving the hard-earned peace of the State and ensure the safety of all residents, regardless of religious or ethnic background.

He also urged organizers of public/ religious processions to always liaise with relevant authorities and adhere to laid-down procedures to ensure the safety of participants.

In his remarks, Rev. Shinga thanked the Governor for his swift intervention and generosity, while also reiterating the Christian community’s commitment to peace.

Also speaking, the Mai Tangle, Dr. Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba,

said the Easter accident shook the entire Tangale Chiefdom but was quick to acknowledged the proactive steps taken by the state government, which he said helped to prevent further escalation of tensions in the area.

One of the grieving family representatives, Bakari Bawasa, expressed deep appreciation to the Governor for the financial support and care shown during their difficult time.

Earlier, the Chairperson of Billiri LGA, Hon. Eglah Idris, welcomed the Governor and praised his empathetic leadership and swift response, describing it as a “balm of comfort” to the grieving community.

“Your Excellency, your visit and timely intervention reflect your compassionate leadership, deep empathy, and commitment to peace and justice in Gombe State. We are truly grateful for your constant support, especially in our times of need,” she said.

The Governor was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau, members of State House of Assembly, Secretary to the State Government, Prof Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Chief of Staff, Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Head of Service, Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi, APC Chairman, Mr. Nitte Amangal, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Heads of Security Agencies, Stakeholders; including Senator BK Amos, Hon. Simon Karu, Dr. Arab Rukuje, Barr. Ibrahim Ayala among others.